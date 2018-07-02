A 32-year-old man has admitted kicking and punching a Jack Russell terrier to death.

Matthew Hammond admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the two-year-old dog at Thomas Telford Street in Langholm last July.

At the time he was working as a groom at stables in the town.

Hammond, now living in Carlisle, had previously denied the offence under the Animal Health and Welfare Act. Sentence at Dumfries Sheriff Court was deferred.

Sheriff Scott Pattison continued a special condition that Hammond must not have sole care of any animal unless under the supervision of another competent adult.

He also continued consideration of a request for an order banning him from owning, keeping or working with animals.