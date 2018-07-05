Image copyright Google Image caption The swimming pool at the centre has been shut due to the CO2 shortage

A nationwide shortage of CO2 has been blamed for the closure of a swimming pool in southern Scotland.

The facility at the Teviotdale Leisure Centre in Hawick has been shut due to an "unforeseen supplier issue".

Paul Cowan, property manager for Live Borders who run the site, said it was down to the gas shortage.

He said many others were being affected by the issue and facilities like hospitals were "currently taking priority".

"We are working hard to resolve these issues and also looking at alternate methods to ensure our pools are safe for the public and our staff, as well as getting them to reopen as soon as possible," he said.

"We are awaiting a delivery of CO2, which will allow us to reopen the pool soon after.

"We apologise to our members and other pool users who will be affected by this closure and for the inconvenience that this may cause."