Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager's body was discovered at Catterick Garrison on Tuesday

An investigation is ongoing into the death of a soldier from the Scottish Borders who was found dead at military barracks in Yorkshire.

Highlander Alistair McLeish, of Selkirk, was a member of the 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

His body was discovered on Tuesday at Catterick Garrison located in North Yorkshire.

The 19-year-old's family were notified immediately.

An army spokesman said: "We can confirm the death of Highlander Alistair McLeish of 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

"This is currently being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment further.

"Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time."