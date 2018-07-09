Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the Rankine Avenue area of Dumfries at the weekend

A border collie was bitten a number of times on its legs and face and needed stitches after being attacked by another dog in Dumfries.

The incident happened in the Rankine Avenue area of the town at about 16:00 on Saturday.

The dog was being walked by its owner when it was attacked by a "Staffordshire terrier type" dog being walked by a woman in her 50s who was wearing white clothes.

Police have appealed for witnesses.