A 30-year-old motorcyclist has died in hospital following a crash in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called to Eildon Road in Hawick at about 17:15 on Saturday after a collision between a motorbike and a car.

The biker was taken to the Borders General Hospital near Melrose but died of his injuries.

No-one else was hurt in the incident and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The road in the area was shut for about five hours while accident investigations were carried out.