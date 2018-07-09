Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alan Neill was driving a pick-up towing a trailer with 12 dogs inside when the crash happened

Police have identified the victim of a three-vehicle crash on the A75 near Creetown.

Alan Neill, 70, of Stewartstown in Northern Ireland, was driving a Ford Ranger pick-up towing a trailer with 12 dogs inside when the crash happened.

A 43-year-old woman driving a Suzuki Swift was also seriously hurt in the accident at about 02:45 on Saturday.

Two dogs died and two injured animals were taken to a Scottish SPCA centre for treatment after the crash.

Mr Neill was a well-known breeder, handler, trainer, and judge in the working gundog world.

He is understood to have arrived in Scotland off a ferry from Northern Ireland shortly before the crash happened.

A 14-year-old female passenger in the Suzuki was uninjured, as was the driver of the lorry involved.

Sgt Bob McNay appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.