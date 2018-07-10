South Scotland

Man arrested over Dalbeattie woodland blaze

  • 10 July 2018
A 22-year-old man from Dumfries has been arrested following a woodland fire near Dalbeattie.

It took crews more than eight hours to bring the incident under control at Southwick Forest on Monday evening.

Police Scotland said a man had been charged in connection with the fire and "positive lines of inquiry" were being followed to trace a number of others.

More than 30 firefighters from six units were involved in efforts to tackle the blaze.

Police sealed off a number of roads in the area to allow emergency vehicles to get access to the incident.

