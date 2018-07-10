Man arrested over Dalbeattie woodland blaze
A 22-year-old man from Dumfries has been arrested following a woodland fire near Dalbeattie.
It took crews more than eight hours to bring the incident under control at Southwick Forest on Monday evening.
Police Scotland said a man had been charged in connection with the fire and "positive lines of inquiry" were being followed to trace a number of others.
More than 30 firefighters from six units were involved in efforts to tackle the blaze.
Police sealed off a number of roads in the area to allow emergency vehicles to get access to the incident.