Image copyright Solway Press Services Image caption It took several hours to bring the fire under control in southern Scotland

A 22-year-old man from Dumfries has been arrested following a woodland fire near Dalbeattie.

It took crews more than eight hours to bring the incident under control at Southwick Forest on Monday evening.

Police Scotland said a man had been charged in connection with the fire and "positive lines of inquiry" were being followed to trace a number of others.

More than 30 firefighters from six units were involved in efforts to tackle the blaze.

Police sealed off a number of roads in the area to allow emergency vehicles to get access to the incident.