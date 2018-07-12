Man's death in Hawick garden 'unexplained'
12 July 2018
A man has been found dead in the garden of a property in the Scottish Borders.
Police were called out to an address in Hillend Drive in Hawick at about 06:10 after the man was spotted lying unconscious.
The Scottish Ambulance Service was also alerted and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesman said the death was being treated as "unexplained" and inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.