Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called out to Hillend Drive at about 06:10

A man has been found dead in the garden of a property in the Scottish Borders.

Police were called out to an address in Hillend Drive in Hawick at about 06:10 after the man was spotted lying unconscious.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was also alerted and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said the death was being treated as "unexplained" and inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.