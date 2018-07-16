South Scotland

Elderly woman injured in Galashiels accident

  • 16 July 2018
A7 Image copyright Google
Image caption The A7 near Galashiels was shut for much of the afternoon following the crash

An elderly woman had to be taken to hospital following a crash on the A7 in the Borders.

The woman had to be cut free from the wreckage by fire crews just outside Galashiels shortly before 13:00 on Sunday.

She was taken to the Borders General Hospital following the accident at Torwoodlee.

The road was shut throughout the afternoon and police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

