Elderly woman injured in Galashiels accident
- 16 July 2018
An elderly woman had to be taken to hospital following a crash on the A7 in the Borders.
The woman had to be cut free from the wreckage by fire crews just outside Galashiels shortly before 13:00 on Sunday.
She was taken to the Borders General Hospital following the accident at Torwoodlee.
The road was shut throughout the afternoon and police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.