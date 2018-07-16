Image copyright Google Image caption The A7 near Galashiels was shut for much of the afternoon following the crash

An elderly woman had to be taken to hospital following a crash on the A7 in the Borders.

The woman had to be cut free from the wreckage by fire crews just outside Galashiels shortly before 13:00 on Sunday.

She was taken to the Borders General Hospital following the accident at Torwoodlee.

The road was shut throughout the afternoon and police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.