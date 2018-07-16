Helicopter joins missing Dumfries woman search
- 16 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A search operation has been stepped up for a "vulnerable" missing woman in Dumfries.
Mary Crosbie, 63, of the Summerhill area was reported missing at about lunchtime on Sunday.
A police helicopter and dog unit have joined the search along with the Nith Inshore Rescue boat.
Ms Crosbie is about 5ft 6in tall, slim, with grey hair and a fair complexion. She wears glasses and was thought to be wearing either grey trousers or jeans.