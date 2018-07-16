Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mary Crosbie was reported missing on Sunday

A search operation has been stepped up for a "vulnerable" missing woman in Dumfries.

Mary Crosbie, 63, of the Summerhill area was reported missing at about lunchtime on Sunday.

A police helicopter and dog unit have joined the search along with the Nith Inshore Rescue boat.

Ms Crosbie is about 5ft 6in tall, slim, with grey hair and a fair complexion. She wears glasses and was thought to be wearing either grey trousers or jeans.