Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Thomas Devlin admitted causing Isabella Miller's death in the crash earlier this year

A court has heard how a learner driver killed a great-grandmother in a crash while on the wrong side of the road.

Thomas Devlin, 26, of Auchinleck, admitted causing the death of Isabella Miller, 68, of Dumfries, by dangerous driving on the A76 in March.

The accident happened close to the Skerrington roundabout at Cumnock.

Devlin also admitted a string of other driving charges at the High Court in Glasgow and sentence was deferred until later this year.

The court heard how he had been overtaking and continued on the wrong side of the road towards a vehicle being driven by the victim's daughter-in-law.

She was forced to swerve to try to avoid him but Devlin struck her car and it spun into the path of another vehicle resulting in the crash.

Ms Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to causing death by dangerous driving Devlin also admitted driving without L plates or without insurance earlier that month as well as not having a full licence or MOT on the day of the accident.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop and provide his details.

Defence counsel Kevin McCallum said his client expressed "profound remorse" for what his actions had caused.

Judge Lord Burns deferred sentence until later this year for reports and remanded Devlin.