Image copyright Borders College Image caption Borders College and Dumfries and Galloway College will receive a large slice of the funding

A group set up to create a "thriving economy" in the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway has awarded £7.7m to four "key projects" in the area.

The South of Scotland Economic Partnership (SOSEP) will pave the way for a full enterprise agency.

The lion's share of the funding goes to Borders and Dumfries and Galloway Colleges to boost digital learning.

A Hawick textiles centre of excellence, regeneration in Annan and community projects are also being funded.

South of Scotland Enterprise Partnership funding First projects funded £6.6m Borders and Dumfries and Galloway College digital learning £610,000 Hawick textiles centre of excellence

£250,000 Annan regeneration

£220,000 'Sustainable communities' projects BBC

The support to the two colleges - totalling more than £6m - will aim to provide new facilities to facilitate digital learning in rural locations.

Its initial focus will be on training in care, renewable energy and engineering and construction.

Plans for a textiles centre in Hawick aim to address a "critical skills issue" for companies in the area.

Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption Tweedsmuir is one of seven communities to secure support to boost income generation

Funding for the Annan area is part of efforts to mitigate the impact of job losses at the Pinneys of Scotland plant in the town.

It comes on the same day as a jobs fair is being held to help support workers facing redundancy.

The "sustainable communities" projects will aim to boost income generating activity in seven areas.

They are:

Peebles

Newlands

Tweedsmuir

Stranraer

Eskdale

Kirkcudbright

Kirkconnel and Kelloholm

Funding will primarily support project officer posts to identify community needs and agree how to deliver them.

Image copyright PA Image caption Fergus Ewing said the funding could give "fresh impetus" to the economy in southern Scotland

What has been said?