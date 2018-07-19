Image caption About 450 jobs could be lost with the closure of the site in Annan

A jobs fair is being held to support staff facing redundancy at a south of Scotland fish processing factory.

Young's Seafood announced the closure of the Pinneys of Scotland plant in Annan in April with the loss of 450 jobs.

Efforts to sell the factory have so far proved unsuccessful.

The jobs fair has been organised by the Scottish government's PACE team and will be attended by local employers with vacancies to fill.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said it was a "great opportunity" for anyone in the area looking for work - and Pinneys staff in particular.

"I would encourage anybody interested to take advantage of the opportunity to benefit from the expert advice being offered," he said.

'Clear message'

Rob Davidson, deputy leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council, said: "This jobs fair forms part of our ongoing joint response to the announcement of the closure of Pinneys and our commitment to the staff and wider community of Annan.

"I hope that anyone affected by the closure of Pinneys, or who is looking for work in the Annan area, will be able to attend the fair, where a wide range of advice, support and assistance will be available."

South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth said that despite the jobs fair and an announcement of £250,000 from the South of Scotland Economic Partnership, more needed to be done.

"My clear message to Fergus Ewing is this is nowhere near enough to put in place the massive measures that are needed to support existing businesses and bring in new ones to deliver the jobs at the level the area needs and more investment is required," he said.

"Initiatives such as the jobs fair also need to happen on a regular basis and not just be a one-off."