A pensioner in the Borders has been conned out of a five-figure sum of money in a phone scam.

The 71-year-old was called at his home in Galashiels by someone claiming to be from his bank.

He convinced the man his internet account had been hacked and got him to transfer thousands of pounds.

The victim later suspected he had been defrauded and contacted his bank who confirmed they had not been in touch and the police were called in.

Det Sgt Callum Peoples said: "In these type of scams the caller will seem very convincing and will utilise a number of different tactics to convince you they are genuine.

"However, we want to stress once again that no bank or building society will ever contact you and ask you to transfer money to an external account, nor will they cold-call and request you provide your personal information.

"If you receive a call like this, hang up and make sure the line has been cleared and contact police immediately."

He added that information to protect people against fraudsters was available on the Police Scotland website.