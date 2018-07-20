Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mary Crosbie was last seen at the Midpark mental health hospital on Sunday

Police want to speak to someone spotted standing on a bridge in Dumfries as part of ongoing efforts to trace a missing woman.

Mary Crosbie, 63, disappeared from the Midpark mental health hospital at lunchtime on Sunday and has not been seen since.

Now police are trying to trace a person seen standing on the Kirkpatrick MacMillan bridge on Sunday afternoon.

They looked into the River Nith for about 15 minutes at about 12:30.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A search operation has been carried out since Ms Crosbie disappeared

The person then walked off towards the Dock Park.

A major search operation involving a police helicopter and dog unit as well as the Nith Inshore Rescue unit has been continuing since Ms Crosbie was reported missing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been asked to come forward.