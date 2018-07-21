Body found in search for missing man Steven Cunningham
A body has been found in the search for a Fife man who went missing earlier this month.
A member of the public discovered the body near to the Loch Ken area of Dumfries and Galloway on Friday evening.
Police had been searching for 48-year-old Steven Cunningham from Cowdenbeath since he went missing on 10 July.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but police said Mr Cunningham's family had been informed.
Police added that the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.