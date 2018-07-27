Image copyright Red Bull Media House Image caption Ross Edgley said he had noticed the drop in temperature as he headed north

A man trying to complete a 2,000-mile marathon swim around mainland Great Britain has reached Scottish waters.

Ross Edgley set off more than 50 days ago from Margate and will only come ashore on reaching London in September.

The 32-year-old swims for six hours at a time with six hour rests in between on his support boat.

Speaking from the coast off Portpatrick he told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland that the waters further north were a "little bit refreshing".

Image copyright Red Bull Media House Image caption Mr Edgley said that reaching Scotland was a "real milestone" in his efforts

"I have got a little bit chilly because obviously it is a lot deeper," he said.

"I was spoiled a little bit around the coast of Devon and Cornwall - I definitely notice the difference now.

"But I can't tell you how happy I am - I love Scotland anyway but coming in now represents a real milestone."

Mr Edgley added that he was having to take on huge amounts of food to fuel his efforts.

Image copyright Red Bull Media House Image caption He hopes to complete his journey in London in September

"It is just an eating competition with a bit of swimming involved," he said.

"I am doing about 10,000 to 15,000 calories a day - so I have got food literally all by my bed.

"Even if I wake up in the middle of the night before I go and get a shower I will grab a chocolate bar en route.

"As I am putting my wetsuit on I am still eating."