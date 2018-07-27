Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption A leak in the new school has been blamed on a fitting error associated with a sprinkler system

An investigation has concluded that a fitting error with a sprinkler system caused a leak in a new school due to open in a few weeks.

Posts on social media suggested a ceiling had collapsed at the £28m North West Community Campus in Dumfries.

However, contractors Graham said it had been taken down after a leak caused "sagging and superficial damage".

A spokesman said repair works on the sprinkler system had started and the school would be handed over on time.

"As previously promised, an investigation has now taken place to ensure full understanding of the cause of the leak," he said.

"This has identified localised issues with support fixing and brackets for the sprinkler system.

"These had been attached incorrectly, leading to movement in the pipework and causing water to leak under pressure."

'No similar issues'

The spokesman said identifying "such faults and snags" was the reason for standard testing before the handover of any building.

"Remediation works are now progressing to ensure that all sprinkler bracketing is secured correctly," he said.

"This work will be fully carried out prior to the handover of the school to Dumfries and Galloway Council on the agreed date in mid-August.

"We have reviewed our other projects in Dumfries and Galloway in relation to this matter and found no similar issues."

Work started on the £28m project in 2016 as a replacement for the current Lochside and St Ninian's primary schools, Langlands special school and Maxwelltown High School.

It is part of the wider Dumfries Learning Town project which is overhauling education provision.