In pictures: Caerlaverock Castle jousting

  • 30 July 2018
Jousting Image copyright Alastair Ross
Image caption Crowds turned out despite cloudy conditions to watch the displays

The grounds of Caerlaverock Castle were taken back in time at the weekend.

Noble knights battled it out in the grounds of the medieval site in southern Scotland.

Jousting Image copyright Alastair Ross
Image caption Knights on horseback took part in the jousting event at Caerlaverock

There were live jousting displays throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday at the Dumfries and Galloway castle.

Medieval costumed performers, living history camps, archery and falconry displays were also part of proceedings.

Jousting Image copyright Alastair Ross
Image caption The castle near Dumfries provides a spectacular backdrop for proceedings

People could also see horses in their stables while younger visitors were offered junior jousting on a hobby horse.

Jousting Image copyright Alastair Ross
Image caption Younger would-be knights could try their hand at jousting on a hobby horse
Jousting Image copyright Alastair Ross
Image caption Costumed performers got into the spirit of things throughout the two days
Jousting Image copyright Alastair Ross
Image caption The action got pretty dramatic at times during the battles

