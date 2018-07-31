Gallery snaps up Calvin Harris portrait

Image copyright PAul Stuart Image caption Photographer Paul Stuart said he found Calvin Harris to be "thoughtful and considerate"

The National Galleries of Scotland has acquired its first portrait of songwriter and DJ Calvin Harris.

The photograph of the Dumfries musician - taken by Paul Stuart - will go on immediate display at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh.

The image was taken as part of a commission by GQ Italia magazine in February 2015.

NGS said the photographic portrait had captured Harris looking "deeply thoughtful yet poised".

Director of European and Scottish Art and Portraiture Christopher Baker said: "Calvin Harris has made a remarkable contribution to music both in Scotland and globally over the last decade and we are absolutely delighted to have him represented in Scotland's national collection.

"Few artists can equal the impact he has made on contemporary culture, and Paul Stuart's portrait is a reflective, exceptional image which the many visitors to the Scottish National Portrait Gallery will now be able to enjoy."

Mr Stuart said he was pleased to have the work go on show.

"I found Calvin to be thoughtful and considerate and at 6ft 5in he is also physically striking," he said.

"In contrast to his profession, I am interested in silence to create an atmosphere.

"It is an honour to have my work included in the National Galleries of Scotland."