A council has said a closure threat has been lifted at 11 recycling centres in south west Scotland.

It follows talks with site operators who are looking to terminate a loss-making contract.

Renewi UK had threatened to suspend services at the facilities across Dumfries and Galloway from 3 August.

However, the council said that all waste facilities in the region would continue to operate as normal following "positive discussions".

Renewi announced earlier this year its intention to end a loss-making Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract with Dumfries and Galloway Council.

It subsequently claimed no "meaningful progress" had been made in talks and said it would suspend services from 3 August.

'Running as normal'

A council statement said that threat to provision had now been lifted.

"Following positive discussions between all parties it has been confirmed that all waste facilities throughout Dumfries and Galloway will continue to operate as normal," it said.

"In particular, household waste recycling centres will be open as usual and household waste collection services throughout Dumfries and Galloway will be running as normal."

Renewi operates 11 recycling centres in the region at Beattock, Lockerbie, Annan, Lochar Moss, Lincluden, Gatelawbridge, Sanquhar, Castle Douglas, Dalbeattie, Whithorn and Galdenoch.

Facilities at Newton Stewart and Stranraer are directly operated by the council.