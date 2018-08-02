Image copyright Getty Images

There has been a 6% rise in the number of so-called "adverse events" recorded by NHS Dumfries and Galloway.

The term covers any incident which puts patient safety at risk or causes actual harm.

There were just under 5,300 such incidents reported in the past year - a rise of 310 on the previous year.

A health board report said the upward trend could be interpreted positively as an indicator that staff felt able to report when things went wrong.

Adverse events in the NHS have three levels of severity - the lowest being near misses and other incidents which have potential to cause harm.

Lessons learned

At the other end of the scale are "category one" cases which have the capacity to cause serious harm or even death.

Figures just published show that NHS Dumfries and Galloway recorded 5,288 adverse events in 2017/18.

The majority of incidents recorded were minor - with slips, trips and falls the number one cause.

However, 72 cases in the past year were classed as "significant adverse events".

All of them are subject to review to ensure lessons are learned and actions taken to improve patient safety.