Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Lynn Tyeson's family thanked everyone for their concern and messages of support

Police have confirmed that a body found in the River Nith near Dumfries was that of missing woman Lynn Tyeson.

The discovery was made by a member of the public on Wednesday - the fourth day of searches for the 48-year-old.

Ms Tyeson, of Cumbernauld, had not been seen since the early hours of Sunday morning after a night out in Dumfries.

It prompted a major search operation until the body was discovered at about 13:15 on Wednesday. The procurator fiscal has been informed.

Ms Tyeson's family issued a short statement via the police.

"The family of Lynn would like to thank everyone for their concern and messages of support over the past few days following Lynn's disappearance," it said.

"They would also like to thank all those involved in the search for Lynn, both in the emergency services and all those volunteers who spent time looking for her."