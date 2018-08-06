Image copyright Google Image caption The rider and pillion passenger came off the motorbike at the Tweedbank Roundabout

A 23-year-old woman has died after a motorbike crash on a roundabout near Galashiels.

The woman was a pillion passenger on a black Kawasaki ZX636 which crashed on the A6091 Melrose Bypass at the Tweedbank Roundabout.

The accident happened on the eastbound carriageway at about 03:40 on Sunday.

The 27-year-old male rider, who also came off the bike, was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured. He was released later.

The road was closed for about five hours while police investigations were conducted at the scene.

Officers have now appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Ross Drummond, from Dalkeith's Road Policing Unit, said: "Sadly this collision has resulted in a woman losing her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

"We're eager to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would appeal to any drivers on the Melrose Bypass who witnessed what happened, or anyone who saw the motorcycle in the Galashiels area last night, to contact us as soon as possible."