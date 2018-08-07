Police have appealed for information to trace the drivers of four cars who were seen travelling at more than 140mph miles on the M74.

The vehicles were going southbound between Johnstonebridge and Ecclefechan at around 12:15 on Sunday.

A police patrol car observed the blue BMW M6, orange Nissan GTR, red Audi S5 and grey Porsche GT3 travelling in convoy at excessive speed.

Officers were unable to stop the cars. They urged witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Leigh McCulloch said: "The speed of these vehicles was recorded as being more than double the legal limit for the motorway.

"Clearly speed to this level on a public road is totally inappropriate and I am appealing to anyone who may have been on the A74(M) to call us if they can help us identify these vehicles, or indeed on any other roads south of Ecclefechan in the lower Annandale area during early Sunday afternoon."

Any motorists with dash cam footage who were in the area have been asked to police.