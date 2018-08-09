Image copyright Google Image caption Parkneuk Farm near Annan

A 64-year-old farmer from Annan has been banned from keeping cattle for five years.

James Moffat admitted failing to take steps to ensure the needs of the small herd.

Animal health officers, who visited Parkneuk Farm at Brydekirk, were particularly concerned with one animal which had protruding bones.

Moffat also admitted obstructing officers who were attempting to take the cattle from the farm.

He further admitted assaulting a man, by hitting him on the head.

All the animals have now been sold, and Moffat - who also works as a lorry driver to keep the farm running - told Dumfries Sheriff Court that he did not intend to keep cattle again.

In addition to the ban, he was made the subject of a community payback order with a condition that he carries out 75 hours of unpaid work.