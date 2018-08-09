Image copyright Google Image caption The accident took place in the centre of Dumfries

Police Scotland have said two women were taken to hospital after being knocked down by a vehicle in Dumfries.

The collision happened at about 12:25 on Nith Place, close to Shakespeare Street.

Both casualties have been taken to taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Officers have said their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.