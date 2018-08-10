Image caption Broken roofing panels can be seen on the site

Scottish Borders Council has confirmed it is investigating reports of asbestos panels being left in Eyemouth.

Local residents had reported their concerns about demolition work at a former nursery school.

Broken roofing on the site can be seen with asbestos health warnings printed on some fragments.

The council has confirmed that an official is visiting the site and the contractor is being contacted "as a matter of urgency".

The site, on Coldingham Road, was said by local people to be unsecured, and children are reported to have been seen playing on it.