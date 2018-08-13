Image copyright Submitted Image caption The 43-year-old shopper was treated in hospital for a head wound following the attack

A shopper was left with a gaping head wound after he was attacked in front of his family in a supermarket car park.

The 43-year-old was struck over the head with an unidentified weapon outside Morrisons in Dumfries on Saturday afternoon.

It was witnessed by the victim's children, who were aged 13 and 21.

The man, who wants to protect his identity, told the BBC Scotland news website that he was shocked to be the target of an unprovoked attack.

He said: "I'm just shocked that somebody would feel that they have the right to randomly attack another person for no reason, in broad daylight, with a weapon, in front of their children.

"I hope the person is caught and punished for what they have done."

He was treated in Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for injuries following the attack at 15:50 on Saturday, and is now recovering at home.

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Morrisons car park on Saturday afternoon

Police investigating the incident in the car park of the Brooms Road store said it was "very unusual" in the south-west of Scotland.

Det Con Scott Ruddick: "This was a completely unprovoked attack, in broad daylight, in a busy supermarket car park and as yet we are unsure what the motive for the attack was."

Officers have stepped up their patrols of the area around the Brooms Road store and are checking CCTV in a bid to find the man responsible.

They want to trace a man who is between 5ft 5in and 6ft tall and of medium build. He was wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved hooded top and jeans.

Det Con Ruddick added: "We are reviewing CCTV in the area and appealing for anyone who may have been in the car park either before or after the attack to get in touch with us if they saw anyone fitting this description.

"This is a very unusual type of attack for our region and we are asking for the public's help to identify and trace the man responsible."