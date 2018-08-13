Body found in hunt for missing teenager

Police searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in south-west Scotland have discovered a body.

Hannah Rose Garside was reported missing in the Kirkcudbright area on Sunday night.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said a body was found in a wooded area of the town.

He said it has yet to be formally identified but it is believed to be that of the missing teenager, and her family have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.