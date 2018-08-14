Image copyright Getty Images

A nursing home in Dumfries and Galloway has announced it is to close after its performance was rated "weak" by care inspectors last month.

A report on the Dunjop home at Bridge of Dee identified weaknesses across four quality indicators.

Owner Downing Care Ltd said the home had been running at a "very substantial loss" and it had been difficult to recruit and retain staff.

A formal consultation has begun between the company and the 19 staff on site.

The company is also working with the Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership to identify alternative placements for the 11 residents.

Iain Buchan, director of Downing Care Ltd said the nursing home has been running at half its capacity.

He added: "The proposal to cease operating the home has not been arrived at easily but we think it is unavoidable based on a combination of factors. The principal reason is that the care home has been operating at a very substantial loss.

"The wellbeing of the 11 residents is our priority and the home will continue to provide care while we allow time for them and their families to be supported to find suitable alternative placements."

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said all those affected would be accommodated.

General manager of community health and social care Graham Abrines said: "Our priority is now the welfare of the 11 residents who will be affected. Capacity exists within the care home sector to accommodate all residents.

"We will now work closely with Downing Care Ltd to ensure that alternative provision is in place for residents affected by the closure."