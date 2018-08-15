Selkirk man's death treated as 'unexplained'
- 15 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are treating the death of a 49-year-old man in Selkirk as unexplained.
Emergency services were called to a house on Ettrick Road at about 08:30 on Monday.
The man, who has been named locally as Grant Fleming, was taken to Borders General Hospital, but died later.
Police said their inquiries into his death were continuing and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.