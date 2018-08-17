Image copyright PA Image caption Ruth Davidson, Lord Steel, John Swinney, and David Mundell attended the service

A memorial service has been held for former Holyrood presiding officer Sir Alex Fergusson.

The retired MSP died last month at the age of 69 following a short illness.

About 800 people gathered at Kirkcudbright Parish Church to pay tribute to the former Conservative MSP.

They included Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, current presiding officer Ken Macintosh, and former presiding officer Lord David Steel.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell delivered a eulogy at the service.

Sir Alex had represented the Galloway area from the inception of the Scottish Parliament in 1999 until his retirement at the 2007 election.

Image copyright Adam Elder/Scottish Parliament Image caption Sir Alex Fergusson was a former presiding officer at Holyrood

He planned the 90-minute service himself when he knew he was dying and even wrote the welcoming introduction, which was read by his eldest son Iain.

His second son, Dougal, read a poem entitled A Vigil for Alex, which was written by his mother, Lady Merryn Fergusson.

The couple's youngest son, Chris, read the David Harkins poem He is Gone, and Sir Alex's younger brother John delivered a eulogy.

Sir Alex was cremated a few days earlier at a private ceremony attended by eight members of his immediate family.