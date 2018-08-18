Image copyright RNLI/Eyemouth

The crew of the Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat have posted a picture of their boat being "escorted" by dolphins.

They were returning from a shout on Friday, after being tasked at 19:20 to assist a passenger vessel.

Returning to harbour with a line attaching the two boats, they were surrounded by dolphins.

The incident ended with the passenger vessel safely alongside and the lifeboat was stood down 40 minutes after the call.

Picture copyright RNLI/Eyemouth