'Key witness' in Dumfries supermarket car park attack sought
Police have said they are keen to speak to a man who is potentially a key witness to a serious assault in a Dumfries supermarket car park.
His details were released as officers returned to the scene a week after the crime to carry out fresh checks.
The victim of the assault - a 43-year-old man from Kirkcudbright - was attacked from behind as he left the Morrisons store with his family.
It happened shortly before 16:00 on Saturday, 11 August.
The man suffered wounds to his head and needed hospital treatment.
The suspect is said to be a white male, anywhere between 5ft 5in and 6ft tall, of medium build and was wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved hooded top and jeans.
Police returned to the scene on Saturday to carry out fresh searches and speak to members of the public.
Detectives also released details of a potential witness they want to trace.
The man was seen walking near the supermarket petrol station.
He was wearing a black jacket, with two thin horizontal stripes across the chest and sleeves and was also carrying a blue Morrisons bag.