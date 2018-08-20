Image copyright Google Image caption The vehicle was stolen from a cottage next to the A701 north of Amisfield

A pick-up truck worth about £18,000 has been stolen from outside a cottage in southern Scotland.

The blue Toyota Hilux - registration R50SWT - was taken from the property north of Amisfield in the early hours of Saturday.

Thieves also went into the cottage and stole two handbags containing a small amount of cash and cards.

The property sits at the side of the A701 and police have appealed for witnesses.

PC Stephen Dickson said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in or around the Amisfield area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"The A701 road which passes the cottage was closed at the time for repairs.

"Any sightings of the vehicle after it was stolen would also be helpful."