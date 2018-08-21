A reward has been offered for information leading to a conviction after a 92-year-old Borders woman was conned out of a five-figure sum.

Two men targeted her Melrose home on at least three occasions between 28 June and 17 July.

They claimed to be carrying out work on her garden wall and convinced her to part with thousands of pounds.

Crimestoppers has now offered up to £2,000 for information that produces an arrest and conviction.

An appeal was made for information about the incident earlier this year with the suspects only described as being white, in their 40s and of slim build.

A relative of the woman had contacted police after being made aware of the incidents and establishing no work had been done.

'Devastating impact'

Crimestoppers Scotland manager Angela Parker said: "The impact of defrauding anyone is devastating.

"We need to work together to protect vulnerable people from the harm caused by this type of crime.

"To exploit a 92-year-old woman and defraud her of thousands of pounds is nothing short of heartless."

She asked anyone who had information to contact them.

"In over 30 years, Crimestoppers has always kept its guarantee that everyone who contacts us remains 100% anonymous," she said.

"Please pick up the phone or use our secure online form, and help us protect people and communities from the harm that these individuals could cause in the future."