A cleaner who was dealing drugs from her Borders home to help her addicted son has been jailed for three years.

Yvonne McConnell or Noble, 50, from Galashiels, was found guilty by a jury of being concerned in the supply of diamorphine over a two-year period.

Her co-accused and stepfather, Douglas Arthur, 70, was also found guilty and jailed for three years.

He had been recalled by the Parole Board having been on licence for murder.

Arthur, also from Galashiels, pled guilty at the High Court in Jedburgh in March 1972 to killing a female acquaintance and was given a life sentence.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard evidence from neighbours in Galashiels that McConnell's drug dealing had had a depressing effect on the street and the surrounding area.

Her son, Glenn Noble, died earlier this year of drug problems.