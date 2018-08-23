Image copyright Google Image caption A man and a woman have been taken to hospital as a result of the crash

A man and a woman are in hospital after a crash which has closed the A76 near Auldgirth.

The accident - involving a car and a motorbike - happened a few miles north of Dumfries at about 12:25.

Police said a man riding the motorbike and a woman who was driving the car had been taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

The road has been shut and diversions put in place to allow accident investigations to take place.