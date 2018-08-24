Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption The successful appeal means the turbines can be built near the ancient hill fort site

Plans for a wind farm in the Borders that were rejected by the local authority have been approved on appeal.

The 12-turbine Pines Burn development near Hawick was originally recommended for approval by Scottish Borders Council planning officials.

However, councillors turned it down due to its adverse impact on the landscape and its affect on the nearby site of an ancient hill fort.

Energiekontor UK has now successfully appealed that decision.

A Scottish government reporter concluded the project would have only "localised and limited impacts on landscape and visual amenity".

'Disregard democracy'

He found that other potential impacts could be appropriately managed through planning conditions and other "control regimes".

However, the Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Rachael Hamilton said the approval was "contrary to the opinion of the majority of local residents".

"The decision to overturn Scottish Borders Council's decision is nothing less than a disregard of local democracy," she said.

"Scottish Borders Council have based their decision on the careful consideration of the planning evidence presented to them."