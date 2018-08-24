Man arrested over sex assault probe

Image caption A section of the town's St Mary's Street was sealed off on Thursday morning

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with reports of a serious sexual assault in Dumfries.

The arrest comes after police sealed off a section of the town's St Mary's Street outside a garage in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In a statement, Police Scotland confirmed that a man had been arrested and released while investigations continued

It added that inquiries into the incident were ongoing.