Image caption A section of the town's St Mary's Street was taped off in the early hours of Thursday morning

A man arrested in connection with reports of a serious sexual assault in Dumfries is a serving police officer.

Police Scotland confirmed the man had been suspended from his duties while an investigation took place.

It comes after an incident which saw a section of the town's St Mary's Street sealed off in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A short statement confirmed the man involved was a police officer and had been suspended from duty.

The 39-year-old was arrested last week and released while investigations continue.