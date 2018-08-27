Police officer arrested in Dumfries sex attack probe
A man arrested in connection with reports of a serious sexual assault in Dumfries is a serving police officer.
Police Scotland confirmed the man had been suspended from his duties while an investigation took place.
It comes after an incident which saw a section of the town's St Mary's Street sealed off in the early hours of Thursday morning.
A short statement confirmed the man involved was a police officer and had been suspended from duty.
The 39-year-old was arrested last week and released while investigations continue.