Woman's death in Ashkirk 'unexplained'
- 27 August 2018
Police in the Scottish Borders are treating the death of a 22-year-old woman as "unexplained".
Emergency services were called to an address in the village of Ashkirk on Friday after she became unwell.
She was taken to the Borders General Hospital for treatment but died later in the day.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing."