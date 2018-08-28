Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near Kettleholm in the early hours of Saturday

A 41-year-old man was punched and kicked to the ground outside his own home in a "totally unprovoked" attack.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning near Kettleholm in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police said the victim was approached by two other men who carried out the attack.

He was said to have suffered bruises and grazes and is recovering at home. Any witnesses have been asked to come forward.

PC Lee Barnfather said: "The victim is unable to describe his attackers, other than he thinks they were male, and that one spoke with a Scottish accent.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been on the B723 road between Lockerbie and Kettleholm in the early hours of Saturday.

"We would like to hear about any vehicles which might have been seen in suspicious circumstances, perhaps stopped at the side of the road or even speeding in that area."