Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The bridge is to close for the second time this year as a project to overhaul it progresses

A cross-border bridge linking Scotland and England is facing fresh closure to help a £7.3m overhaul progress.

The Union Chain Bridge was shut for a number of weeks earlier this year for inspection work to be carried out.

It will now be closed on an "intermittent" basis over a 10-week period, starting on 10 September.

The move is to allow work to progress on a project to conserve the bridge and help secure full Heritage Lottery Fund support.

'Absolutely essential'

The bridge will be open at weekends during the closure period with pedestrians and cyclists able to use it at all times - although they may face some short delays.

A fully-signed diversion will be put in place for the duration of the closure.

Image copyright Friends of the Union Chain Bridge Image caption The Union Chain Bridge celebrates its 200th anniversary in 2020

A spokesman for the partners of the Union Chain Bridge project said: "We realise this is a lengthy daytime closure but it is absolutely essential as part of the second round bid to the National Lottery to help us determine the condition of the bridge.

"Alongside conserving and promoting the Union Chain Bridge, our project also aims to raise the profile of nearby attractions, providing learning opportunities for young people inspired by the bridge's innovative engineering, and developing meaningful cross-border heritage projects and partnerships.

"We hope local people understand the need to close the road to vehicles during weekdays, with the bridge fully open to all at weekends and still open Monday to Friday for walkers, cyclists and horse riders."