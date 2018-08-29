Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council has increased the number of dog control orders it has issued

Scottish Borders Council has increased the number of dog control orders handed out after a report showed it had issued only five in the space of a year.

However, figures for the past 12 months showed that total had since risen to 15, with two pending.

Dog control orders allow a council to impose conditions on owners, such as requiring pets to be kept on a lead or muzzled in public places.

The authority said it was currently reviewing its strategy on the issue.

MSP Christine Grahame, who was behind the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act, said the public may not be aware how to report problems with dogs.

Figures revealed via a freedom of information request showed that in 2017 the local authority received 100 complaints about out of control dogs and gave six advisory notices and five dog control orders to owners.

'Useful discussion'

After a meeting with Ms Grahame, the Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP, the council said that levels had increased.

Ms Grahame said: "I had a very useful discussion with the representatives from Scottish Borders Council and it was important to hear first-hand how this legislation is being used in practice.

"In the last year there have been 15 dog control notices with two pending, although there are some issues with obtaining owner details.

"Some owners just need to be spoken to and advised of their responsibilities."

'Responsible ownership'

A Scottish Borders Council spokeswoman said the council was reviewing its responsible dog ownership strategy, which aimed to remind owners of their social and legal responsibilities.

She added: "As part of this strategy, the council works in partnership with local and national charities to promote responsible ownership and dog control by educating the public at various events across the Borders.

"The council responds to all complaints received concerning out of control dogs, but in order to assist us in investigating each complaint fully, we ideally require the dog owner's details."

Ms Grahame said her main concern was that the public might not be aware they could report certain issues via the council.

"The police, of course, deal with the most serious incidents," she said.

"However, I brought in my bill establishing dog control notices as a way of intervening before a dog bites or attacks and becomes dangerous."