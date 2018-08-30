James kick off Electric Fields festival

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James headline the opening day of the event at Drumlanrig Castle near Thornhill

James are set to kick off the three-day Electric Fields music festival in the south of Scotland.

Other acts to perform over the weekend at Drumlanrig Castle near Thornhill include Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Leftfield and Teenage Fanclub.

Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on the site from Thursday until Saturday.

Co-founder Alex Roberts said they hoped to make the visitor experience as pleasant as possible.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans will see Noel Gallagher in action at the festival in Dumfries and Galloway

"We are very conscious of the fact that we want people having a good time," he said.

"Months and months and months of planning go into this - traffic and everything else - we want everything to be as easy as possible for everybody."

The festival features dozens of acts in addition to its headliners with Public Service Broadcasting, Young Fathers, Idlewild, Ezra Furman and The Coral also on the bill.

Police and organisers have asked everyone attending to "have fun but keep themselves safe".

Image caption Ezra Furman is another artist booked to perform at Electric Fields

Supt Graeme Galloway said: ''Electric Fields is growing in size and from a policing perspective events of this magnitude bring their own set of challenges, but it is a rewarding and enjoyable experience for those involved.

"Police officers will be operating within all areas of the venue.

"They will work together with event stewards to keep everyone safe and will be accessible to you so please take the opportunity to speak with them, particularly if you have any queries or concerns."