Image caption Police patrolled the corridors at Hawick High School after a rise in anti-social incidents last year

A question about safety at a Borders school where police were called in to patrol the corridors last year has provoked a clash between councillors.

Watson McAteer, who represents Hawick, asked for reassurances that the town's high school was "safe and secure".

He said he wanted to ensure previous problems had been resolved.

However, council leader Shona Haslam accused him of using the situation for "political purposes" while stressing the secondary was a "safe school".

Last year, officers took to the corridors of the school after a surge in anti-social behaviour from what was described as a "small minority" of pupils.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Watson McAteer said the community had asked him to check on safety at Hawick High School

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council, independent Mr McAteer - who recently left the administration - said the school had suffered disruption from "a small group of persistent unruly children".

He asked for reassurances that the problems had been resolved and pupils could study in a "safe, secure and fully-staffed learning environment".

Conservative Ms Haslam responded: "None of us should be under any misapprehension about the nature and intent of this question.

"It is an unashamed attempt by the member to stoke fear in the school and the community for his own narrow political purposes.

"This is utterly reprehensible, and it is not a situation which we in the chamber should countenance again."

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Ms Haslam urged Mr McAteer to speak more positively about the community

She added that Hawick High school had put in a range of support to "respond to the needs of a small group of students".

Mr McAteer denied his question had a political motive.

"I am representing a community and that community has asked me to ask this chamber when will it be safe for pupils at Hawick High School?" he said.

"I only echo what these people have asked me to do, and as an independent councillor I will continue to do that, so my question is quite simple, can you assure those people in Hawick that the school will be safe and secure for pupils and teachers?"

Ms Haslam accused him of "pretending" to address the issue and urged him to speak more positively about the community.

"This school is a safe school and that is the message that local members should be putting out to their wards," she said.