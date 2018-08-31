Image copyright Timmy Mallett Image caption Timmy Mallett returned to the spot where his father painted more than 50 years ago

TV presenter Timmy Mallett has completed a mission to paint the same Galloway bridge his father did more than 50 years ago.

He was helped out by the recently opened Kirkcudbright Gallery to identify the spot.

He then visited the south of Scotland this week to capture his own version of the "secret bridge".

Mallett gave the gallery's arts officer an original watercolour of the site as thanks for their help.

Image copyright Kirkcudbright Galleries Image caption He was helped to identify the spot by staff at the recently opened Kirkcudbright Gallery

"Over the past couple of months we helped discover the location of the bridge for Timmy, so he could recreate the painting," said a statement on the gallery's Instagram account.

"Thanks for visiting the gallery Timmy.

"We are thrilled your mission was a success."

The former Wide Awake Club presenter documented his visit to the region on Twitter.

"52 years later and I'm at the exact same secret bridge as my dad," he said.

"Painting my version of his inspiration. Father and son painted at the same spot half a century apart."