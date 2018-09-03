Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption Demolition plans are being recommended for approval at St Aidan's Church

Plans to demolish a B-listed Borders church dating back to the 19th century are being recommended for approval.

Book Development Ltd has applied for permission to knock down St Aidan's Church in Galashiels.

Plans to demolish the hall and convert the church into 11 flats were approved in 2015.

However, council officers say it has now been "satisfactorily demonstrated" that the retention of the church would not be economically viable.

St Aidan's was built in 1880 but closed in August 2005.

Photographic survey

A number of objections have been lodged to the plan, arguing that the loss of the building should not be accepted for heritage reasons.

They have also said that other sites exist in the town for a housing development.

Planning officials have said the church and hall should be allowed to be demolished but that stone from the church should be retained for use on the front of any new development on the site.

They have recommended that a historic building photographic survey is undertaken before demolition gets under way.